CSFD respond to rollover crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One man was sent to the hospital Tuesday luckily only with minor injuries after a rollover crash – shutting down northbound Austin Bluffs.

Someone living in the house above the crash called it in just after 1:30 p.m. before Colorado Springs went under accident alert on Tuesday.

Pictures posted of the crash by CSFD to Twitter earlier, show you what can happen on these slick roads. Tweeting, “Roads are slick. Drive slow and give yourself time.”

Update Woodman Rd rollover- Northbound Austin Bluffs shut down at Woodmen. Descartes Dr shut down at Austin Bluffs. Patient extricated. Roads are slick. Drive slow and give yourself time. #ColoradoSpringsFire #workingtrapped #cowx pic.twitter.com/wgsjcNzHB3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 25, 2020

When crews arrived on scene, they saw one car flipped upside down on its roof.

The driver who could not get out of the car was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) spoke with FOX21 Digital Now on what crews do for situations like this.

“What we try and do right away is try and figure out how bad they might be hurt, and then how trapped they are,” said Michael Smaldino, Captain and Public Information Officer for CSFD.

For this particular rollover crash crews required the jaws of life to get the doors open –and also used cutters to remove some of the metal that was in the way of freeing the driver.

If you find yourself in this situation, CSFD wants you to know once crews arrive, you will never be alone.

Smaldino said, “We’re going to have somebody in the vehicle and talking to you the whole time, so basically, as that extraction is going on and around him or her in the vehicle, we’re going to have somebody right there next to you.”