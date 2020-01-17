CSFD explains dangers of carbon monoxide and what to do

COLORADO SPRINGS — A higher risk from the silent killer – carbon monoxide – comes along with the winter months.

It’s colorless and odorless and comes from any heat admitting device or appliance. So it’s important to be aware of the risks and take steps to reduce the potential dangers.

Where should your CO detectors go?

“Since carbon monoxide mixes equally with air it can be either up on the ceiling or it can be down on the on the ground or on the wall area — we definitely want to see one on every level of your home and we need to see that definitely outside your sleeping areas,” said CSFD Community & Education Supervisor Sunny Smaldino.

What should you look for when choosing a CO detector?

“What we really really look for is that they are UL tested, that they have some sort of designation that they’ve been tested in a laboratory and that makes sure that the sensors have been vetted and that they’re a good product,” Smaldino said.

With new technology, there are combination smoke alarms and CO alarms that are built together so putting one on each level of your home is really going to protect you.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) warns to check your carbon monoxide sensors regularly as the sensor will go bad after seven years. They are only guaranteed for seven years from when it was manufactured, not from when it was purchased.

If you’re looking for more information on the silent killer anyone can swing by at CSFD Headquarters at 375 Printers Pkwy or you can visit their website to find all kinds of great tips for yourself and you’re family.