COVID-19: Red Cross offers virtual care for families who have lost loved ones

COLORADO SPRINGS — The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Gino Greco, CEO for the American Red Cross in the Colorado and Wyoming region. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”

All Family Assistance Center support is provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.

“One of the best parts about it is everything you get, whether it’s counseling, any of the services, anything we provide on this is absolutely free and available to anyone who needs it,” Red Cross Communication Officer Andrea Carlson said.

Many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19. To help, the Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care, and health services volunteers who:

Connect with families over the phone to offer condolences, support, and access to resources that may be available

Provide support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners

Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills

Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues

And even the youngest can access a helping hand.

“As a mom, I love that there are services available for kids — because this impacts all of us differently and for even our littlest folks in our communities there are services and information available to help them get through some of this,” said Carlson.