COVID-19: Mom documents young son’s struggle, recovery

DENVER — Videos of four-year-old Lincoln weren’t meant to go viral.

“I don’t think initially when he got sick, that COVID-19 was really on our radar,” said Anna Zimmermann, MD, MPH.

The video messages were recorded for Zimmermann’s husband, who was back at home with the couple’s daughters.

Zimmermann is a neonatologist and the creator of the site, Mighty Littles, which offers support to families of NICU babies.

But she decided to use the page to talk about lincoln’s experience

“I was supposed to be behind the scenes, but I felt like this was a story that people needed to hear,”

Zimmermann shared how Lincoln’s symptoms started with a sneeze, then a stuffy nose with a slight cough.

And a few days later, a fever.

“There’s a ton of viruses that cause illness in kids. There’s RSV, there’s influenza, there’s human metapneumovirus virus, there’s adenoviruses, there’s all these common viruses that as a pediatrician and neonatologist, I knew were out there circulating in the community. So, when he first got sick, I just assumed it was one of those other viruses,” Zimmermann said.

By March 30, he was admitted to the hospital and on oxygen support.

By the second night, doctors confirmed Lincoln had COVID-19.

“My reaction was kind of two-fold. My initial reaction was I just started crying. ‘How did this happen? How did he get it? I thought we did everything that we could.’ And we did, but he still somehow got that exposure. Immediately followed by, oh my gosh, he’s gotten so much worse in the last 48 hours, what’s the next 48 hours going to bring,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann had been following the coronavirus closely and had even taken precautions early on, keeping her kids at home and canceling activities with others.

But somehow, Lincoln was still exposed.

“You start to go down this rabbit hole, wondering what if. ‘What if he gets worse what if he gets intubated, what if he has to be sedated?’ Just this giant must of ‘what ifs’,” Zimmermann said,

Eventually, Zimmermann had to take her own advice. After all, she is a doctor.

“A friend of mine who is a nurse practitioner texted me and said, ‘just remember the advice that you give parents all the time: You did everything right, you are there to believe that your son is going to get better, and only live through trauma once. So, if he gets worse and goes on a ventilator, then we deal with that.’ And then I deal with those emotions that come with that. But I’m not going to spend my time right now where he’s not a ventilator, imagining what it would be like if he is on a ventilator because I can deal with those emotions when I get to those emotions,” Zimmermann said.

To help, Zimmermann took to blogging about her son’s journey on Mighty Littles.

“I just wanted to be able to show people, ‘gosh, you can do everything right and your kids can still get it. It’s not your fault if that happens. Kids that get sick can get very sick, and you need to be aware of that. So, that’s where the post came in. But also, hey, they can get better. The majority of kids still do really, really well,” Zimmermann said.

Lincoln was discharged after a week in the hospital, and has since made a full recovery.

“Just try to stay in the moment and believe a hundred percent with your heart that things are going to get better,” Zimmermann said.

Click here to learn more about Lincoln and his journey.