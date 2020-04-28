COVID-19: How treatment has changed since the pandemic began

COLORADO SPRINGS — Treatment practices for coronavirus patients are now different from when the pandemic started.

“We’re learning that folks can stay off the ventilator much longer than we initially thought,” said Christopher Merrick, MD, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at UCHealth.

Dr. Merrick says while the virus is similar to other viral illnesses like influenza, the biggest difference is the pace of the disease.

“We’ll see someone who’s been sick in the outpatient setting for days or weeks. They come in, they need a little bit of oxygen and suddenly they rapidly decline, ultimately needing intubation and to be put on the ventilator,” Dr. Merrick said.

Dr. Merrick says initially, patients were put on ventilators early, knowing they would rapidly decline.

Now, they’re using noninvasive ventilation, BiPAP, to help keep patients off ventilators.

“And that’s a hugely beneficial one, for the individual with the disease. If we can keep them off the ventilator that’s good for them overall. Two, that’s good for the supply chain, that if we’re not using ventilators, we’re less likely to run out of them,” Dr. Merrick said.

Doctors are continuing to learn more about the virus.

“The really interesting thing is these individuals suffering from COVID-19 have a real predilection to develop blood clots. Again, that is something that we see with other viruses like influenza, just due to the powerful inflammatory response of the body, but otherwise young, healthy people have developed blood clots related to Covid-19,” Dr. Merrick said.

Dr. Merrick wants to stress that most people do recover from the coronavirus.

“That’s especially true for people that aren’t even having to come to the hospital. But even those that come to the hospital, most of those people are making it through, returning back to their lives,”