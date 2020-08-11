“COVID-19 has done a lot, but I did not expect it to do this here”: Kids react to closed splash pad in city park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families looking to cool down on a hot day in a favorite Colorado Springs park got an unexpected surprise, making kids feel:

“A little mad, I guess,” said six-year-old Houston Faunce.

“I was feeling shocked and kind of disappointed. I know COVID-19 has done a lot, but I did not expect it to do this here,” said 11-year-old Caleb Ingram.

The City of Colorado Springs adjusted hours to all three of their splash parks, but not everyone got the memo.

“I just looked at the website this morning and from what I read, it looked like was going to have regular sessions at 11, and 12:30, and then so on. So, I thought we were going to play at the park for a little while and then do the splash pad,” said Amber Ingram, who was at the park with her three kids.

“With COVID in general like, pools are limited with their hours as well and so, there’s not much water play for the kids during the summer, especially on hot days like today. So, the splash pad has always been a great option,” said Lisa Fox, who planned to spend the day at the park with her kids.

While splash pads are typically open on weekdays through Labor Day, the city says the loss of seasonal staff has made it challenging to keep up with COVID-19 cleaning regulations required by El Paso County Public Health.

It’s a move parents aren’t happy with.

“We usually go to the pool a lot, so this is kind of a break from swimming. So yeah, it’s kind of frustrating because this is free and the pool costs,” said Eddie Faunce, a dad of two boys.

“We haven’t done a lot this summer because there hasn’t been a whole lot open, so kids were excited about this and I am disappointed and disappointed that it didn’t make it real clear on the website as well,” Ingram said.

Some even disagree with the city’s move.

“Let them have a little bit of their fun. This wasn’t supposed to close until Labor Day. I think this way the city is being cheap and not safe, and I’m a retired professional nurse, so I do know what I’m talking about,” said Twilla Fred, who was at the park with two of her grandchildren.

Now, kids are unsure of what’s next.

“Play in the park?,” Houston said.

“We might be playing at the playground, we don’t know though,” Ingram said.

