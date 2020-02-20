COS Chamber and EDC pushes to keep U.S. Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC is kicking its national campaign into full gear, ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally at the Broadmoor World Arena Thursday.

“We want everybody in the World Arena, listening for us to start that chant, ‘Space Command,’ because we want to be clear to the president how important it is here in Colorado Springs,” said Reggie Ash, chief defense development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Peterson Air Force Base was announced as the temporary location back in August.

Now, the chamber hopes the campaign: Securing U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), will catch the president’s attention.

“If he keeps U.S. Space Command here, it’s the most efficient, least risky and least expensive option. If he moves U.S. Space Command, it’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take years to rebuild that infrastructure,” Ash said

According to the chamber, numerous states have been vying to the be the headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

“But none of them are the epicenter of national security space like Colorado is. For example, in Colorado, we have the nation’s largest concentration of aerospace workers,” Ash said.

The chamber adds currently, the space command holds 1,500 jobs and would make for a big loss if it were to move out of Colorado.

“Unified combatant commands are very typically a magnet for industry. And so, if it stays here, you’ll see the defense industry continue to build in this area. If it goes somewhere else, then you’ll see that industry buildup around there and we could even lose some industry here,” Ash said.

The campaign costs $350,000 and is funded by both state and regional partners.

The chamber is giving out red t-shirts with the hashtag: #usspaceCOm printed on them and are encouraging people to wear them at President Trump’s rally.

If you’d like to pick up a shirt, you can do so at the chamber office at 102 South Tejon #430 before the rally.

Click here for details on why the chamber believes keeping U.S. Space Command in Colorado would be beneficial.