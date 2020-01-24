COS Airport: a look ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS — The colorado Springs Airport ended 2019 on a high note.

COS Airport saw a 16-percent increase in passengers for the month of December from last year.

“For the year, as we look at our numbers, we are down a little bit from last year. And that has to do with Frontier’s seasonal flights and sort of the ups and downs of those flights between 2018 and 2019 here,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation for COS Airport.

For 2019, nearly 1.7-million people traveled through the Springs Airport – a 3.1-percent decrease from 2018.

Despite the decrease, the airport has seen dramatic growth in the last five years – an increase of 43-percent since 2015.

And big things are in store for the new year.

“What we’re seeing for 2020 is an incremental increase from our legacy carriers, American, Delta, and United. The only thing I will mention is we do have a new flight that started in December, and that is the Phoenix flight with American Airlines,” Phillips said.

American: In December, American Airlines began daily seasonal service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) through April 6, 2020. Effective March 5, 2020, American Airlines will add two times daily service to Phoenix. This flight will be operated by SkyWest and is planned to be year-round.

Delta: Delta added a Tuesday flight to its Atlanta schedule in December. It will increase their schedule to six departures per week, with flights commencing Sunday – Friday.

Frontier: Las Vegas and Phoenix increased daily service to 10x weekly with 2x daily flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, additionally Orlando switched from a redeye to a 3x weekly daytime flight on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday.

United: United is adding an additional DEN frequency in February 2020 vs. February 2019. There will be 9x daily nonstops between COS and DEN in February 2020.

“We’re sorry to see the season Frontier flights, four routes that we had this last year, not coming back in 2020. It’s a decision Frontier made, but they’ve indicated that we would see seasonal flights returning in 2021,” Phillips said.

Renovations and upgrades are expected to be completed by Spring 2020.