Concrete Coyote: A learning laboratory for all

COLORADO SPRINGS — The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stand in the way of one Colorado Springs nonprofit.

“It’s really about bringing people together and really teaching them skills that they can use in their own lives, and also in the professional world,” said Christine Flores, community coordinator for Concrete Couch.

In March, Concrete Couch moved its programs online, holding 100 classes over Zoom.

Now, summer camp is back on with a few modifications.

“We’re able to have a certain amount kids come out and join us. And so, it’s a lot more structure than it usually is, where we know exactly who’s coming each day, how many people. And we have everybody wearing masks and trying to socially distance as much as possible,” Flores said.

The nonprofit is building up the park dubbed “Concrete Coyote,” also known as their “learning laboratory” near south Shooks Run Park.

“Today, we’re working on leaf-cutter bee houses, so there’s a lot of restoration that we’re able to do just using materials on hand. So, that’s really cool too, that we can use either a hundred percent reused or donated materials to start really low-cost restoration on this area,” said Andrew Reed, Program Director for Concrete Couch.

“We’ve got the playground that we’re working on. We’ve got a climbing wall that’s also a mosaic and we’re doing some science projects as well,” Flores said.

Their artwork can be seen all over Colorado Springs.

It’s not only their way of building community, but also education through trail building and cleaning

“We try to teach the kids about why it matters to you know, have more green spaces, and more parks, and why trees matter next to a stream. So that you can have shade, so you can keep the water temperature cool, so that the insects are happier, so that the fish who are eating the insects are happier. And it goes all the way up the food chain,” Reed said.

They hope to complete Concrete Coyote by April of next year.

Click here to learn more about Concrete Couch.