Colorado Springs tenants frustrated over no heat for more than a month

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tenants in three buildings at University Village Apartments have been forced to bundle up due to no heat in their homes.

An underground pipe that carries heat from the main boiler collapsed and the complex said they had to order a custom replacement, which they said takes some time. The apartments are off N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

“They left some letters on the doors saying they would fix it by Dec. 13th and that passed and I didn’t get another letter until a couple days after that saying hopefully the 23rd,” a resident said.

Tenants tell FOX21 that the heat went out on Veterans Day on Nov. 11th, which means people have gone without heat for more than a month.

“We’ve gone through three snowstorms and one wind storm, there are icicles inside the apartment rather than outside,” another resident said.

The landlord is providing space heaters to tenants while the heat is out. Many people say that isn’t enough.

“So the space heaters aren’t a good source of heat, it’s actually hurting the circuit breaker, and it is also a hazard because it can cause an electrical fire,” said a tenant.

People who live in the apartments said they have to wake up in the middle of the night to run the space heaters for a few hours to keep warm. The cold is a constant concern when pets are left alone at home too.

“I have to worry about being home a lot more often,” said a tenant. “Every period that I can find time to run home, I do so, so I can just leave the heater on even for just half an hour at a time to help her (cat) out.”

The laws for landlords and tenants recently got stronger. People pay for the landlords to provide safe and sanitary housing, which includes functional working heating units.

“A space heater might be an interim step that may mean that they are in compliance and in terms of the bigger picture effects that word reasonable might be up to the judge at the end of the day,” said Colorado Housing Connects Manager Patrick Noonan.

A new state statute in Colorado lists certain requirements landlords must-have for rental properties.

Advice for renters:

Keep records for everything

Notify the landlord of uninhabitable conditions

Contact code enforcement

Seek advice from an attorney

“If you’re not having any luck in getting a response you want to document your issue in writing oftentimes with a letter in certified mail,” Noonan advised. “It’s so important for tenants to look at their lease for warranty of habitability issues, a landlord may specify a very clear point of contact.”

For some tenants, they’ve had enough and are looking to live elsewhere to escape the chilling temps.

For more help you can contact Colorado Housing Connects at 1-844-926-6632 or Apartment Association of Southern Colorado at 719-264-9195.