Colorado Springs teachers train to spot signs of human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado is training teachers and school staff to spot signs of human trafficking in their students.

“Human trafficking is in El Paso County. It is in our schools and if we’re going to stop it, we need to be able to identify the signs,” said Lisa Brandt, education awareness chair of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado.

Tuesday, some staff from School District 11 learned human trafficking is a crime that hides in plain sight, with young school-aged victims.

We’re protecting the identity of this Colorado Springs Police Department sergeant in charge of the Metro Vice Unit: “What to see and what to look for can be really important because this is not a crime that is usually self-reported. People come forward and report that they were robbed or that their house was broken into. People don’t usually themselves come forward and report that they were being trafficked. It takes other people to see it and say something,”

It’s why CSPD says it’s so important to train teachers to recognize the signs.

“School staff are in a prime spot to see the same group of kids day after day, month after month and notice changes in them and be that first line of eyes that something may be going on,” the sergeant added.

The task force adds they can’t discuss ending human trafficking, without addressing the issue of child pornography.

“We know that in Colorado were last year, there were approximately 3,800 cases of child sexual exploitation that were watched from Colorado IP addresses. We’re seeing that the sexual exploitation of minors is something that’s taking place in pornography that everybody has access to. On smartphones, on tablets, on gaming systems and even kids are being exposed to it through cartoons and through video games,” said Kimberly Lovejoy, founder of Porn Free Colorado.

Their goal is to have everyone in El Paso County able to spot signs of human trafficking and report it to the national hotline.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888