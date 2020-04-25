Colorado Springs Subway gives back to first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS — More and more local businesses are giving back to front line workers. Trying to do their part to help those fighting against COVID-19.

Shaleen Pandya owns a few Subway franchises in the Springs. He says between him, other local franchises, and small businesses in town, it’s been a group effort to help donate 1,400 sandwiches and meals to front line employees.

“We are donating 1,400 meals back into our community, community meaning first responders, which includes EMTs, paramedics, police officers, hospital staff, basically everyone on the front line in addition to those at risk as well,” said Subway Franchise Owner Shaleen Pandya.

Thank you to @SUBWAY for donating 1,300+ sandwiches to first responders and medical care professionals throughout all of Colorado Springs. They were enjoyed by our officers, civilians, dispatchers, and K9s alike!



We're so grateful to serve such an amazing community. pic.twitter.com/vnBmG8dpMn — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 24, 2020

The owners of Chicken Coop Bar, Rooster’s House of Ramen, Knucklehead Tavern, True Nature Roofing, Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle, and Faded Image Barbershop were apart of the team that made these meals possible.

Shaleen Pandya says, “They have given us so much support between other corporations, small businesses, individuals so it was truly a community effort through Subway which we spearheaded to get this project done.”

Members from a few biker clubs around town such as The Omens, The Brother of the 74, SFMC, The OGMC, Colorado Independents and Sons of Silence, all came out to help transport meals to the fire stations all through the city!

“It’s not just one singular person donating these sandwiches, it’s the entire community,” said Pandya.

Pandya also pointed out that small businesses still need support.

“The more you help us the more we can give back as well to the community,” he said. “We’re all in this together and we’ll get through this together.”