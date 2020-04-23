Colorado springs sisters sing through quarantine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some are singing from balconies, while others, are howling.

Two Colorado Springs sisters are singing about being in quarantine.

“It’s good to kind of look at it as an adventure. This is a new thing that we’re going through, it’s not going to last forever and we’re just going to have fun with it,” said Rebekah Lusk.

Lusk and Deborah Berg are no strangers to performing, but this is the first time they’ve included both their families, with Berg’s husband, Brent, on guitar, and Lusk’s 14-year-old son, Jayden, making appearances throughout the video.

“We actually didn’t know what Jayden was doing in the background, we just knew he was in there. So, when we watched it, we were rolling. It was so funny,” Lusk said.

Their aunt Shirley Stever wrote the lyrics in 20 minutes, describing a lifestyle everyone in quarantine can relate to, called “Stuck.. Home On The Range,” a rendition the popular, “Home on the Range.”

“It’s hard being in this situation right now, this crazy time we’re living in and so, we just wanted something that’s kind of fun and light hearted. Just something to make people laugh and to realize that we’ll get through this and we’ll see each other on the other side,” Berg said.

They also sing about the challenges a lot of us have faced, from the lack of clorox and wipes, and no sanitizer in sight. Along with the task of home-schooling.

“I did not sign up to be a home-school mom, so this is very new for me and I’m like, ‘woah!'” Berg said.

Regardless, it’s time spent getting even closer with family.

“I think definitely finding a way to make it a really fun family memory, I think is the best way to start because you want it to be a really good memory,” Lusk said.

“We wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for the quarantine,” Berg added.

Watch the full video below: