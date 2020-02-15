Colorado Springs school makes Valentine’s Day cards for homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year’s Valentine’s Day had students at Antelope Trails Elementary School busy with creativity.

“We’re making cards for homeless p– for people who like, are retired, we’re making cards for them and we’re coloring for them,” said Drisha Varadaraj, a third-grader at the school.

“We’re making cards for the rescue mission,” said Tucker Rutledge, another third grader.

The school made a total of 600 cards for the Springs Rescue Mission, which will be delivered Friday evening.

Student Baylee King said, “I made three so far, but I’m about to make more.”

Teachers say the idea of making cards for the homeless came from a student.

“That’s a teacher’s ultimate dream, is to have something that they have taken that final leap, and they’ve been the ones who have been the leaders, the one making the decisions,” said Bobby Kennedy, a second grade teacher, and project organizer.

Each student’s card had a message.

“Well, some of them might say, ‘have a great day’ or ‘happy Valentine’s Day,'” King said.

“My card says, ‘be the one who will sit next to anyone,'” Varadaraj said.

Teachers tell FOX21 Digital NOW this project lets students get involved in the community.

“We want to make sure that there’s nobody in our city that feels like they are unloved or unimportant. We talk about in our class all the time that everybody matters, everybody is special. It doesn’t matter if you happen to be lucky enough to live in a house or not. You still have an inherent value as a human being,” Kennedy said.

“What I think is special about Valentine’s Day is how you can share the love and then it makes people like, feel special and loved more,” King said.