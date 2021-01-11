Colorado Springs porch pirate steals high school letterman jackets

COLORADO SPRINGS — Holiday shopping is all wrapped up, but porch pirates are still at work. A Colorado Springs man captured a package thief on his Ring doorbell camera just last week.

Someone walked off with boxes from Joe Adducci’s porch; inside were 35 Air Academy and one Discovery Canyon High School letterman jackets, all of it was caught on camera.

Video courtesy: Joe Adducci

Adducci had never had anything taken from his porch before, so it came as a surprise when his Ring doorbell caught a thief in the act.

“It just showed a single gentleman walking up to the door, three different times, and picking up three different boxes, and going to and from the car one time it looked like, and then down the grass the other time,” said Adducci.

Interestingly enough this particular porch pirate may be in for a surprise.

“Sometimes you take a box off the patio, and there might be something that’s worth something in there that you can take to the pawnshop; these have zero value to anybody except for the students that they belong to,” Adducci voiced.





And after a school year like none other.

“We weren’t able to take orders last year at school because schools were closed. And so when we finally got the opportunity to do it this year, it would just mean a ton to the kids,” Adducci said.

Adducci has already filed a police report but really only wants his high schoolers to get the jackets they’ve earned.

“It doesn’t hurt me, it doesn’t hurt the company cause we’ve got insurance but it means everything to the kids,” he added.

According to Adducci, the students have been waiting since November for these jackets. Working hard in school, whether it’s in choir, band, athletics, academics, whatever it took to earn them that letter and to get a chance to put it on a jacket finally.

He’s hoping local law enforcement can help.

“If we don’t know about the crime then we cannot impact it, so please report these incidents,” Sergeant Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

​​​”I just beg you that, take it, take it to the police station; if you find these somewhere in a dumpster or find them somewhere, I will reward you. You can also call Josten’s at 719-633-8228, and we’ll be happy to talk,” pleaded Adducci.

Adducci is also asking any consignment stores like Goodwill, The Arc, or the Salvation Army to keep an eye out for personalized letterman jackets.