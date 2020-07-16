Colorado Springs parks vandalized: swings cut down

COLORADO SPRINGS — Six parks vandalized, making swing sets unusable.

“Chains were cut, the swing seats themselves were taken, as well as some baby seats,” said Kurt Schroeder, Park Maintenance and Operations Manager for the City of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department says the vandalism started a few weeks ago, shortly after the coronavirus playground restrictions were lifted.

While parks are vandalized every year, this situation is different.

“Some have been hit four times. And we’ve gone back, we’ve replaced the things that have been damaged, go back in another day or two. Sometimes it’s as frequent as 24 hours later we see it happen again,” Schroeder said.

Parks hit include:

Shooks Run

Otis

Lunar

Boulder

Bonforte

Roy Benavidez

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s becoming harder and harder for us to justify continually going out and replacing these,” Schroeder said.

According to the parks department, sling seats cost $42, baby seats are just under $200, the shackles to connect the seats to the chains run at $6, and the heavy-duty chains run at $6.50 a foot.

“When you add in the cost of the staff to go out and discover that it’s gone and go through the stuff to replace it, their hourly wage, everything begins to really add up. And then just the frustration to the user. The kids don’t have a swing now, and the parents get frustrated, and they come out and hope to use the playground. Swings are by far in a way, the most popular parts of our playgrounds, and they’re gone,” Schroeder said.

The parks department says repairs on hold for now, but swings will be replaced at a later time.

They’re asking anyone who lives near the parks to report any suspicious activity to the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000.