Colorado Springs group wants you to get hooked on horseshoes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Horseshoe Club is still going strong at Memorial Park while practicing social distancing and wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

They welcome anyone of any age – and skill level to join in on the fun.

“I don’t care if you’ve never thrown a horseshoe in your life… come out here and learn how to do it and you’ll get into it.. it’s a lot of fun and really good people out here,” said member Dave Abeyta.

Recently, a beloved leader and world champion, Everett Snead, passed away but players continue to carry on his legacy with an annual tournament in his name. The tournament this year was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The club is preparing for the Colorado State Singles tournament which will be held August 15, along with the Colorado League Championship.

Scholarships are available for anyone over the age of 12.

“We all care about one another. We’re family – we’re friends and we have fun. We want more people to join,” said Tania Abeyta, Captain at Colorado Springs Horseshoe Club.