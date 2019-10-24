Colorado Springs fossils shed light on evolutionary process

DENVER — Fossils found in Colorado Springs are shedding light on how life on Earth recovered after a massive asteroid wiped out dinosaurs 66-million years ago.

Thursday, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science unveiled the fossils found in Corral Bluffs in 2016.

Collection of mammal fossils found in Corral Bluffs, Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Collection of plant fossils found in Corral Bluffs, Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Scientists say the plant and mammal fossils they found are giving them a timeline of the Earth’s environment from the first one-million years after the dinosaurs’ extinction, to the modern world.

According to Dr. Miller, they were drawn to Colorado Springs because of the exposed rocks.

Dr. Tyler Lyson, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The discovery of these fossils has led to findings of new species of turtles, mammals, and crocodiles.

According to Dr. Lyson, nearly a thousand vertebrate fossils and more than 6,000 plant fossils were collected.

Dr. Miller and Lyson in Coral Bluffs, Denver Museum of Nature & Science.