Colorado Springs family hopes to equip special teen with adaptive bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — 15-year-old Mason Robinson loves participating in all kind of activities wiht his family. But, right now, it isn’t easy for Mason to do that.

“He loves the movement and he loves to go fast and he loves to be outside,” said Sarah Robinson, Mason’s mom.

But the teen outgrew the adaptive bike he relies on to get around outside – seven years ago – and they’re expensive to replace. The equipment can cost up to $4,000 and, Robinson says, it isn’t covered by insurance.

She hopes to help win him a new one through the Great Bike Giveaway; a platform organized by the Friendship Circle.

Friendship Circle is a nonprofit that helps provide adaptive bikes to kids with special needs.

“We used to bike every morning when we lived in Tucson… and we haven’t been able to do that since we left,” Robinson said.

At two and a half months old, Mason was diagnosed with lissencephaly, a disease that affects the development of the brain. Mason now requires 24-hour care.

“He requires a lot more postioning now. He has scoliosis, so positioning is really important for him,” Robinson said.

And, over the years, the number of Mason’s diagnoses has increased.

“Cortical vision impairment, chronic lung disease, he has brittle bones,” Robinson said.

But, she says, this new bike would offer her son not only better physical support, but an emotional boost as well. He’d be able to participate in outdoor activities with his family.

“It can be either the bike or the stroller, so it gives us really a variety of things we can do with him outside,” Robinson said.

Click here if you’d like to vote for Mason to win an adaptive bike.

Voting ends on March 4th.