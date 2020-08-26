Cinemark welcomes back guests with throwback movies and discount pricing

COLORADO SPRINGS– Cinemark movie theaters are now open for business and are taking extra precautions against COVID-19.

They are offering new movies and throwback movies, such as Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, with discount pricing!

Adults are $5 and kids are $3 for select movies. Check your individual theater for more information.

Cinemark is taking necessary precautions to sanitize and stop the spread of COVID-19 with the following measures:

All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.

Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning , and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times. For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

available for customer use. Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.

that meet or exceed local ordinances. Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes , no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available. There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

>>Visit the Cinemark website for more information.