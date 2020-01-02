Christmas trees pose fire risks late in season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging people to take down their real Christmas trees sooner rather than later.

The NFPA says Christmas trees are “combustible items” that become more flammable as they dry out, and can become engulfed in flames in seconds.

While Christmas tree fires are not common, they are more likely to be serious.

According to the NFPA, on average, one of every 52 reported home fires that started with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 135 total reported home structure fires.

