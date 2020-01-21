Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns loss of young mountain lion

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is mourning the unexpected loss of Sequoia, a female mountain lion, who passed away Sunday night.

Sequoia and her sister Adira were spayed on Thursday, Jan. 9. Sequoia passed away after some post-surgical complications from being spayed. Veterinary staff suspected one potential cause may have been an allergy to her sutures.

According to the zoo, they performed an additional examination on Sequoia’s sister, Adira. During that examination – the zoo saw, on x-ray, something that looks like wire or rope in Adira’s stomach. The zoo intends to investigate further before knowing whether it may harm Adira.

The animal care team made the decision to perform spay surgeries on Sequoia and Adira because unspayed big cats are more likely to experience health problems later in life, such as cancer and hormonal imbalance that can cause infection. The mountain lions also needed to be spayed to avoid attracting wild mountain lions to their exhibit during times of estrus, which can be dangerous for animals and our guests.

Sitka, the third mountain lion sibling, was neutered on the same day that the females were spayed. The CMZoo said Sitka appears to be recovering well.

“Sequoia’s passing has shocked us,” said Bob Chastain, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo president and CEO. “Even after 25 years in the profession, this doesn’t get easier. It is a reminder that no medical procedure is simple or without risk. As humans in this day of advanced medicine where miracles are performed every day, this is a sobering reminder.”

Keepers will continue monitoring Sitka and Adira through their post-surgery recoveries.