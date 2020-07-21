CASA Pikes Peak Region seeks volunteers as need grows amid coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — More kids than ever are entering the Child Welfare System and that could be in part due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported a 22 percent increase in child abuse arrests in March and April of 2020, compared to last year.

Keri Kahn is the Communications Manager for CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.

“Over the last several months, we’ve seen an average of 49 children per month coming into the child welfare system here in the Pikes Peak Region,” Khan said. “That is compared to an average of 20 children per month before COVID.”

Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or domestic violence.

“We desperately need the volunteers so we can make sure each and every one of these kiddos get’s the advocacy that they need,” Kahn explained.

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions CASA for the Pikes Peak Region has gone virtual!

According to CASA, you can attend their volunteer information sessions over Zoom; there is one coming up on July 29th. Volunteer training is also taking place online, and once completing volunteer training, the swearing-in ceremonies take place over zoom as well.

“Casa volunteers they come alongside the child they help the child understand what’s going on. They speak up for the child in court and in the community, they advocate for the child to have the educational resources or medical resources that they need in order to thrive,” Kahn said.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for CASA Pikes Peak Region, visit their website.