“Caniacs” brave cold temps for Raising Cane’s grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS — A chilly morning didn’t stop this chicken party. In fact, some started the party extra early.

“The last time the Cane’s opened, I got here at 3:00 in the morning, there were already people here. I wanted to make sure I was the first one to get in, so I came at 1:00,” said Christopher Davis, a dedicated Caniac.

Raising Cane’s opened their second Colorado Springs location Thursday off Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road.

And the people flocked, hoping to be one of 20 to win free Cane’s for a year.

“I hear they have great chicken,” said Stephen Hibdon, who was at the grand opening with his wife.

Some turned the occasion into a family event.

“I’m with my parents that are visiting from Kansas City,” said Sarah Schilling, who is pregnant with twins.

“She just told us to do it. There was no option,” added Schilling’s father, Johnny Williams.

Others stood in line for their kids.

“They’re all at school. So, I’ll have two free meals. They can come tonight for dinner,” Hibdon said.

While the early birds waited hours, four-year-old Axl James-Wright’s wait didn’t feel so long.

“Uhh, two minutes!” James-Wright said.

Luckily, everyone knew exactly what they wanted.

“Cane’s has been my number one pregnancy craving, so that’s why I’m here,” Schilling said.

“Honestly, the sweet tea. It reminds me of grandma’s sweet tea and it’s just some of the best,” Davis said.

“A little bit of chicken,” James-Wright said.

“Of course the Cane sauce is top-notch. And of course, their bread too. So, pretty much everything they have,” Schilling said.

And the secret to success? Some say get up early and make it a family affair.

“Families, in our case, doing things like this together, it’s just a fun deal and an important thing,” Williams said.