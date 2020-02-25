Book takeover planned for southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Take a book, leave a book.

That’s the only rule at the Little Free Library.

“If a kid can run into, or even an adult or a teen, can run into a good book, you never know where that literature can take them,”

While the book sharing nonprofit network has been around since 2010, it’s a little scarce on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Lipford and Generation Wild of The Pikes Peak Region hope to change that, by making a footprint in their community.

“I think the important part of this whole project is that it’s community-based. I’m really just kind of acting as an orchestrator. Homeowners are coming in and they’re really excited to host. People are offering books to donate, so it really is a mix of the community together and doing something that’s beneficial for everybody,” Lipford said.

So far, he’s collected more than 1,300 books, and there’s something for everyone.

“I think that people recognize that the southeast community could use some help, and I think they’re ready to band together to do that,” Lipford said.

Lipford plans to start building some of these little libraries in the next week.

“Representation and access to potential is important. It’s really easy to feel like you can’t do something if you never have access to that something,” Lipford said.

He hopes to get a full list of homeowners signed up to host one in front of their home.

“It’s nice to see pieces of the community when you’re driving through the community. To know that everybody came to work together, and it’s on display in different areas,” Lipford said.

These libraries will be funded by donations, and both Lipford’s business, Commerce Puzzle, and Generation Wild of the Pikes Peak Region.

If you’d like to be a part of this project, email Lipford at branding@commercepuzzle.com.

Click here for a full map of Little Free Libraries in your area.