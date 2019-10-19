Bad Axe Throwing in Colorado Springs turns one

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ready your axe and eye the target, because Bad Axe Throwing is turning one!

Located off Academy Boulevard North, Bad Axe Throwing has been in Colorado Springs for a year now, and they are celebrating in Harry Potter style — with discounted throwing and drinks.

Bad Axe is the world’s biggest urban axe throwing club. Their mission is to bring the thrill of a traditional Canadian backyard pastime to urban communities.

There are only two rules when it comes to axe throwing:

Rule #1: Don’t throw an axe if someone is in front of you or near the target. Keep a clearance area of at least 6 feet surrounding the target.



Rule #2: Don’t sharpen the blade too much to the point where you can cut yourself. If it’s as sharp as a knife, you overdid it!

“Axe throwing is for everybody; this is the best place to be if you need stress relief,” Axe Master Mike Mariolle said. “This is cheaper and a lot more fun than therapy, so if anyone wanted to come in and enjoy themselves, this is definitely the place to do it.”

Looking for something different to do for date night, gender reveals, anniversaries or even a corporate and team building event? Bad Axe Throwing may have just the the thing you’re looking for.

