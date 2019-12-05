Astronaut gets kids excited about STEM in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids at a couple of local schools will get to meet Former NASA astronaut Lt. Col. Duane “Digger” Carey, USAF (Ret.) to try and interest students in considering STEM careers.

Thanks to funding provided by L3Harris Technologies, the Space Foundation presented its Space in the Community (SITC) program Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs.

Former NASA astronaut Lt. Col. Duane “Digger” Carey, USAF (Ret.), shared his experiences in Space with students and the public, and his inspirational presentation informs about the connection between education and future career opportunities.

He was raised in the projects by a single mom of three kids who had an eighth-grade education. Now he has a master’s degree in aerospace engineering. He went to Space on Columbia mission STS-109 to service the Hubble Telescope in 2002.

There also were refreshments, and hands-on space-themed activities, including robotics, virtual reality, and stargazing.

Thursday, Carey will be presenting at Wildflower Elementary School. He’ll be at Launch High School and James Monroe Elementary School on Friday.

Learn more about the Space Foundation’sFoundation’s STEM education outreach and Space in the Community at https://www.discoverspace.org/education.