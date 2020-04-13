AspenPointe finds hundreds of N95 face masks, donates them to facilties in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — AspenPointe, a nonprofit devoted to providing behavioral health care services in southern Colorado, delivered some N95 face masks Monday, aftering stumbling upon some in their storage facilities.

In total, nearly 900 face masks were found last week.



The nonprofit has already made deliveries to several healthcare organizations, including Peak View Behavioral Health, Peak Vista, Silver Key, and Matthews-Vu Medical Group.

They plan to take some masks over to Cedar Springs Hospital Tuesday.

Adam Roberts, President and CEO of AspenPointe, says this is a key time for everyone to come together in the community.

“As a community, I think we’re all trying to work together to make it through this pandemic and make sure, especially our healthcare facilities, the staff are staying safe, so they can now take care of the people in the community,” Roberts said.

Roberts tells FOX21 they also plan on sending masks to Penrose St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth.