Ask an Expert: With online sales, is it worth re-opening small businesses?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding reopening small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic:

“If a brick and mortar business has been replaced by online sales, is it even worth re-opening?”

FOX21 turned to Aikta Marcoulier, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, for the answer.

According to Marcoulier, it depends. You need to ask yourself, was the small business good with its online business? Can the online business be a good one or is it just not feasible for your type of business? There are online sales strategies, a wealth of market research strategies, and other innovative business models that could work.

The SBDC is holding an online sales strategy Friday, May 8 under their Recovery and Resiliency Friday lunch series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here to register.

Click here to learn more about small business guidance or loan resources.

