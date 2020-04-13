Ask an Expert: What services are available to assist people who can’t make rent due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in this question regarding assistance for rent payments:

“What services are in place for people who will not be able to pay rent next month due to COVID-19 related job loss?”

FOX21 turned to Eric Barnett, Director of 211 for Pikes Peak United Way.

According to Barnett, those concerned with rental payments can call 211, where a representative will connect you with information and referrals to some of the organizations that can offer assistance. There are also specific organizations helping seniors and veterans.

One of those organizations is the Salvation Army. Click here to read more on how they can assist you during this time.

REACH Pikes Peak is also assisting in rental payments.

Click here for a Colorado Tenant’s guide on rights to COVID-19. There is also a Spanish version.

El Paso County Public Health also has a list community resources.

