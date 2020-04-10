Ask an Expert: Should we wear face masks when running or biking outdoors?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the use of face masks while exercising:

“Should we wear face masks when running or biking outside?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, there are a few factors to consider with wearing a face mask during outdoor activities: will you be near a group of people where you can’t maintain six feet of distance? Or will you will be on an isolated path on your own? The answer to if you should wear a face mask will depend on your situation.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

