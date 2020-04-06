Ask an Expert: I’m 65+ with underlying health issues. Can my grandson visit me?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent us this question:

“I’m 65+ with underlying health issues. Can my grandson with no symptoms visit me?”

FOX21 turned to Kimberly Pattison, Program Manager for Communicable Disease with El Paso County Public Health.

According to Pattison, it is recommended that grandparents do not get any visitors during this time. However, there are other ways to stay connected with family members, such as video chatting and calling. Pattison adds while some may not show symptoms, they could still put others at risk.

