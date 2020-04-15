Ask an Expert: If the peak of COVID-19 will be in May, how could the stay-at-home order be lifted in April?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the stay-at-home order:

“If the peak of COVID-19 will hit us in May, how could the stay-at-home order be lifted in April?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, they’re now seeing a flattening of the curve with the coronavirus. She says they’ve been doing preparatory work and have had conversations with businesses, state, city, and county leaders on how to strategically lift stricter restrictions over time.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

Do you have a question for an expert?

Send it to askanexpert@kxrm.com and check back with FOX21news.com for the answer.

Watch previous Ask an Expert segments, any time, online.