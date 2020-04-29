Ask An Expert: If a business is still struggling financially, what help is available to them?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding help for struggling small businesses:

“If a business is still struggling financially, what help is available to them?”

FOX21 turned to Aikta Marcoulier, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, for the answer.

Marcoulier says you can reach out to the SBDC’s consultants/specialists who have worked past disasters for strategic planning. They can help with a number of loans, grant and loan programs, both locally, statewide, and nationally.

Applications for the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone grant fund closes Friday, May 1.

Click here to look at a list under the trending quick links section that links to a couple of hundred programs businesses should apply for.

Businesses should apply for everything, see what they receive, weigh the benefits, and pick the ones that will be most helpful.

Click here to learn more about small business guidance and loan resources.

Do you have a question for an expert?

Send it to askanexpert@kxrm.com and check back with FOX21news.com for the answer.

Watch previous Ask an Expert segments, any time, online.