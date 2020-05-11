Ask an Expert: I still haven’t received my stimulus check. Should I be worried?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the stimulus check. They want to know:

“I haven’t received my stimulus check yet, should I be worried?”

FOX21 turned to Karen Connelly, IRS Media Relations spokesperson:

According to Connelly, generally, if a taxpayer, regardless of where their income comes from, files a tax return and did so for either 2018 and 2019, but did NOT provide direct deposit information, will receive a paper check. Those started being mailed out just began a few weeks ago and are still rolling out.

