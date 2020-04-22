Ask an Expert: How will the coronavirus affect me if I have high blood pressure?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding high blood pressure and coronavirus:

“How will the coronavirus affect me if I have high blood pressure?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, high blood pressure causes an increased risk of vascular disease and damage to arteries by decreasing blood flow to the heart and forcing the heart to work harder. Dr. Johnson says that makes people with high blood pressure more vulnerable when they do get infections, thus, making them high risk when it comes to coronavirus.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

