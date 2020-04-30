Ask an Expert: How does reopening work for businesses where you can’t be six feet apart?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding social distancing challenges at certain businesses. They want to know:

“How does it work for businesses where you can’t necessarily be six feet apart, such as salons?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, it’s especially important to wear a face mask in businesses where it’s difficult to maintain six feet of social distancing. Dr. Johnson says it’s also allergy season, and many people will start to feel congested. She recommends getting tested for the coronavirus if you have any concerning symptoms so that you can protect yourself and others who you may come into contact with, such as your hairdresser.

The Colorado Depart of Labor released guidance for each industry as it begins to reopen to the public. Each industry is broken down into categories such as child care, personal care, field services/real estate, and more.

El Paso County Public Health also released a list of “Do’s and Don’ts” for reopening business.

