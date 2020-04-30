Ask an Expert: How do I decide whether or not to reopen my business?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding reopenings for small businesses:

“How do I decide whether or not to reopen?”

FOX21 turned to Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, for the answer.

According to Marcoulier, it’s important to ask yourself, “are we ready with employees? Are supply chains back in action? Can we abide by the regulations by the due date? Are we going to just dig ourselves a bigger hole or financially, are we ready?” There are many things to weigh. Each business needs to review the regulations provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here to learn more about small business guidance or loan resources.

