Ask an Expert: How did the virus spread so quickly around the world?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the spread of the coronavrius. They want to know:

“How did the virus spread so quickly around the world?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, our global economy and mobile community gave flight to the virus, giving it the change to spread rapidly and effectively.

