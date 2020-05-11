Ask an Expert: How can I be hired for a job without in-person learning?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding employment. They want to know:

“I want to be a teacher, but how can I be hired without in-person learning?”

FOX21 turned to Traci Marques, CEO of Pikes Peak Workforce:

According to Marques, there are now opportunities, training and workshops for teaching. She says to check out Pikes Peak Community College and UCCS – both are working on curriculums for online learning in the education field.

