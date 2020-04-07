Ask an Expert: I’m an ‘essential’ employee, how can I keep my family safe?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

Multiple FOX21 viewers have sent in questions regarding their family members, who are considered essential employees:

“How can “essential” employees, who are still working in the community, keep their families safe from COVID-19?”

FOX21 turned to Natalia Gayou, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist with El Paso County Public Health.

According to Gayou, El Paso County Public Health recommends these individuals maintain six-feet of social distancing when working, and while at home.

Beyond that, Gayou urges everyone to maintain good hygiene practices: wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t readily available.

If family members of an essential employee have underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

