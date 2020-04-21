Ask an Expert: How can antibodies help us learn more about coronavirus?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the study of antibodies amid the coronavirus pandemic:

“How can antibodies help us learn more about coronavirus?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, antibodies are created when our body responds to an infection. And, she says, antibodies created when people succesfully fight on an infection can be used to treat others who are struggling to recover. Dr. Johnson says testing is still being done and a lot still needs to be learned to fully understand antibodies in connection with the coronavirus.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

