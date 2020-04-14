Ask an Expert: How are inmates at the El Paso County Jail being protected from COVID-19?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the safety measures in place at the El Paso County Jail:

“What measures are being taken to protect inmates at the El Paso County Jail?”

FOX21 turned to Jacqueline Kirby, spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby tells FOX21 the jail has a robust screening process during booking, and isolates those who have coronavirus-related symptoms. Wards are also freed up for further isolation of inmates who show symptoms. Kirby says the jail also has an internal incident command structure in place, which counts the number of inmates tested and put in isolation due to symptoms, and those who have come into contact with that individual.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

