Ask an Expert: Does the virus continue to be contagious after death?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding the spread of the coronavirus. They want to know:

“Is the coronavirus still contagious after a person dies from it?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, when someone dies from the virus, the protein of the virus is still present in their body, but it should not be contagious at that point. However, she says, further research is needed. There are strict protocols for the El Paso County Coroner and for funeral homes to follow when they care for these bodies. Dr. Johnson says, to date, there has been no transmission of the virus after death.

