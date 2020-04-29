Ask an Expert: Does phased re-opening help or will it cost businesses more?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding phased openings for small businesses:

“Does a phased opening actually help or will it just cost businesses more to open a storefront?”

FOX21 turned to Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, for the answer.

According to Marcoulier, it depends. If the business is going to make it through at this point, a phased opening can help start bringing in revenue. It would also increase the number of employees needed for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to support workforce development. Remember, although businesses can begin to re-open according to guidelines, they are not required to re-open.

Click here to learn more about small business guidance and loan resources.

Do you have a question for an expert?

Send it to askanexpert@kxrm.com and check back with FOX21news.com for the answer.

Watch previous Ask an Expert segments, any time, online.