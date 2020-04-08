Ask an Expert: Can mosquitoes carry the coronavirus?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in this question regarding mosquitoes, with summer around the corner:

“Can people get the coronavirus from a mosquito bite?”

FOX21 turned to Kimberly Pattison, Program Manager for Communicable Disease with El Paso County Public Health.

According to Pattison, the coronavirus is not transmitted by mosquitoes. Instead, the virus is transmitted person-to-person by droplet transmission, such as coughing, sneezing, or touching their face after handling an object touched by an infected person.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

