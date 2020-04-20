Ask an Expert: Can independent contractors file for unemployment?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding filing for unemployment:

“Can independent contractors file for unemployment?”

FOX21 turned to Cher Haavind, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Independent contractors can file for unemployment. According to Haavind, congress recently expanded unemployment eligibility to include independent contractors. Click here to learn more and begin your claim.

