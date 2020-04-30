Ask an Expert: Can I backdate my claim if I file for unemployment now?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.
A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding unemployment claims. They want to know:
“My hours were cut in half in late March, but I didn’t file for unemployment. Can I file now and backdate my claim?”
FOX21 turned to Traci Marques, CEO of Pikes Peak Workforce:
According to Marques, you can backdate your unemployment claim to when it started. Marques says you will also be able also get the additional $600 a week, which can also be backdated to March 29.
