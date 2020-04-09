Ask an Expert: Can coronavirus be spread by smokers/vapers as they exhale?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent us this question regarding smoking/vaping.

“Can coronavirus be spread by smokers/vapers as they exhale?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health.

According to Dr. Johnson, no research has been done to prove the virus would be viable in tobacco smoke or in vapors from vaping, however she says it’s still wise to avoid those smoking/vaping and, even better if those who do smoke/vape, quit.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended they contact their own doctor for advice.

