Ask an Expert: Are you immune to the coronavirus after you’ve had it once?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding immunity to the coronavirus:

“Will I get the coronavirus again if I’ve already had it?”

FOX21 turned to Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health for the answer.

According to Dr. Johnson, although research on immunity to the coronavirus is in progress, current information shows you may not get the virus twice, or, if you do, the second occurance may be less severe.

If anyone has underlying medical conditions that put them in the high risk category, it is recommended that they contact their own doctor for advice.

Do you have a question for an expert?

Send it to askanexpert@kxrm.com and check back with FOX21news.com for the answer.

Watch previous Ask an Expert segments, any time, online.